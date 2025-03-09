Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): A terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Saharanpur and Kathgarh Police from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir after 17 years, officials said.

The terrorist identified as Ulfat Husain was produced in the court. He was also arrested back in 2002 along with four others and was released in 2008, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranvijay Singh.

Speaking to ANI, the SP City said "In a joint operation by ATS Saharanpur and Kathgarh police, a terrorist Ulfat Hussain belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested from Poonch district yesterday and we produced him in court today...In 2002, he was arrested along with four others and a huge quantity of detonators, explosives, pistols were recovered from him..."

Further, he stated that Hussain had been released on remand in 2008 however he didn't appear in court despite the summons and warrants issued against him.

"He was released on remand in 2008...summons and warrants were issued but he never appeared in the court. There was a reward of Rs 25,000 on him and a permanent warrant was issued against him for the next 50 years. The police and ATS had been trying to locate him and based on input received we arrested him," The SP further stated.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, the official said.

In 2024, the National Investigation Agency had attached the property of Hizbul Mujahideen in the case of the targeted killing of Adoora-Kulgam Sarpanch.

Nasir Rashid Bhat's property-- a residential house at Tengpora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian-- has been attached under section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1947, on orders of the NIA Special Judge, Jammu.

The accused, along with other members of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist organisation, was involved in the killing of Sarpanch on March 11, 2022 with the aim of spreading terror among the people. (ANI)

