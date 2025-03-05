Gandhinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) US electronics manufacturing company Jabil has plans to set up a silicon photonics manufacturing factory in Gujarat with an investment of around USD 125 million, a senior official of the company said on Wednesday.

While speaking at the IESA Vision Summit, Jabil Executive Vice President, Global Business Unit, Matt Crowley said that the company has decades of experience in silicon photonics products.

"As we look to the future, we are very excited to announce that we have plans to open a new factory in Gujarat. We are very excited to announce MoU specific to Silicon Photonics manufacturing in the state of Gujarat today," Crowley said.

The plant will be operational in this calendar year.

The company at the event signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government for setting up the plant.

Crowley said Jabil's India operation started in 2003 and the company now employs over 75,000 people in India.

"We believe photonics holds immense opportunity in advanced industries like autonomous vehicles, treatment as well as 5G network and artificial intelligence applications," he said.

Crowley said that the company has plans to invest around USD 125 million in setting up the unit in Gujarat. "Silicon Photonics is very strategic for us. The plant will come up before the end of the calendar year," he said.

Crowley said that the company believes that India is at right spot for investments to scale.

"India is a destination where a number customers would like to be in. It has a great labour force , a great economy, willingness in government to invest- all these makes sense for majority of our customers," he said.

