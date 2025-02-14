Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 14 (ANI): The 24th Divya Kala Mela commenced on Friday at Gulshan Ground, Jammu, with a grand inauguration by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, an official statement said.

The 11-day fair, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to celebrate and empower persons with disabilities by providing them with a national platform to showcase their entrepreneurial and artistic talents, it added.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha emphasized the crucial role of persons with disabilities in shaping a self-reliant India. He reiterated the government's commitment to fostering inclusivity and economic independence for Divyangjan.

Union Minister Kumar, in his address, highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary approach in redefining the perception of persons with disabilities by introducing the term Divyangjan, signifying their strength and resilience.

Virendra Kumar further elaborated on the government's efforts in promoting entrepreneurship and skill development among Divyangjan. "Over the years, significant reforms have been introduced, including the expansion of recognized disabilities from seven to twenty-one categories, an increase in reservation for Divyangjan in government jobs from 3 per cent to 4 per cent, and in educational institutions from 3 per cent to 5 per cent. Additionally, various financial assistance schemes are being implemented at subsidized interest rates to support self-employment and enterprise development," he stated.

During the event, the dignitaries distributed motorized tricycles to 14 beneficiaries, funded through IRCON's CSR initiative. Furthermore, loans worth approximately Rs 3.5 crore were sanctioned for persons with disabilities in Jammu and Kashmir, with symbolic distribution of sanction letters to selected beneficiaries.

A special Rozgar Mela (Employment Fair) will be organized on February 21, offering job opportunities to Divyangjan. On February 24, a mesmerizing cultural program, Divya Kala Shakti, will be held, featuring performances by exceptionally talented Divyang artists.

Artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs with disabilities from across 20 states and Union Territories have set up stalls showcasing exquisite handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery work, packaged foods, and more. This fair not only promotes their craftsmanship but also strengthens the Vocal for Local initiative.

Joint Secretary of DEPwD, Shri Rajiv Sharma, highlighted the growing success of Divya Kala Mela, stating that 23 national-level fairs have been organized across the country, with Jammu hosting the 24th edition. Since its inception in 2022, the event has been held in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Indore, Guwahati, Jaipur, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, and Surat, creating new avenues of economic self-reliance for Divyangjan.

Apart from the vibrant exhibition, visitors can immerse themselves in cultural performances by renowned artists and indulge in diverse culinary experiences from various Indian states. Special selfie points have also been set up to enhance the visitor experience.

The Divya Kala Mela 2025 will remain open from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily, offering a unique blend of social empowerment, cultural extravaganza, and economic upliftment for persons with disabilities. (ANI)

