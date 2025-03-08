New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Jan Aushadhi Diwas reflects the government's commitment to providing top quality and affordable medicines to people, ensuring a healthy and fit India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Observed annually on March 7, the Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrates promotion and accessibility of affordable generic medicines under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

Modi also shared on X a thread on Jan Aushadhi which said that under his leadership, the initiative had emerged as a game-changer in India's healthcare sector.

"By providing quality medicines at significantly lower prices, it is reducing the financial burden on millions, especially the poor and middle class. With over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country, affordable health care is now a reality for every household. From essential medicines to life-saving treatments, this initiative is ensuring that no one is deprived of good health due to high costs," the post by MyGovIndia said.

