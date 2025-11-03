New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): In a spirited tribute to the valour, vision, and contributions of tribal heroes, Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada (1st-15th November 2025) commenced across the country with great enthusiasm.

According to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the fortnight-long celebration forms part of the year-long Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh observance marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda -- one of India's most revered tribal freedom fighters and an enduring symbol of resistance against colonial oppression.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh to honour the sacrifices, culture, and heritage of India's tribal communities and to bring their stories of courage and nation-building into the national consciousness.

Under his visionary leadership, the Government of India institutionalised Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15 each year, ensuring that the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other tribal freedom fighters continues to inspire future generations.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram has called upon all States and Union Territories to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada as a people's movement -- showcasing the rich cultural identity, knowledge systems, and achievements of tribal communities across India. From the Himalayas to the coastal plains, States and Union Territories have launched a series of cultural, educational, and community-oriented programmes, reflecting a shared spirit of pride and remembrance leading up to Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15, 2025.

In Jammu & Kashmir, capacity-building workshops were held on PM JANMAN, Dharti Aaba initiatives, legal empowerment, and NEP pedagogy. Financial and digital literacy sessions were also conducted for Ashram School students, empowering tribal youth with essential life skills.

In Meghalaya, the Department of Arts and Culture and the Tribal Research Institute organized a special inaugural programme at the State Central Library, Shillong. The event featured floral tributes to tribal icons and captivating cultural performances, setting a vibrant tone for state-wide celebrations.

In Rajasthan, all 31 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) participated in the inaugural events of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh. Students showcased their creativity through painting, essay, and speech competitions celebrating tribal freedom fighters and cultural heritage.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Research Institute (AP TRI) hosted a grand cultural carnival marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The event highlighted the art, dance, and unity of tribal communities from across the state.

In Sikkim, the celebrations began with a valedictory training-cum-workshop for tribal language teachers, reinforcing the importance of preserving indigenous languages. On Day 2, indoor and outdoor sports events such as chess, table tennis, basketball, and sprint races engaged tribal youth in enthusiastic participation.

In Manipur, the District Administration, Police, and Autonomous District Council of Tamenglong jointly paid homage to tribal freedom fighters through floral tributes and a community-led cleanliness drive at Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Market and Haipou Jadonang Park.

In Odisha, the Department of ST & SC Development organized a special Birsa Munda Pavilion showcasing the life and journey of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, along with a photo gallery depicting Odisha's diverse tribal traditions. Live demonstrations of tribal art, student engagement programmes, and exhibitions on tribal heritage brought the celebrations to life. Day 2 featured a captivating photo exhibition at the Odisha State Tribal Museum with 80 photographs portraying the vibrant life, art, and culture of Odisha's tribal communities.

In Gujarat, a National Seminar on the Life, Struggle, and Contribution of Bhagwan Birsa Munda was jointly organized by the Department of Tribal Development and TRI, Gujarat, at Tent City-2, Ekta Nagar (Narmada District). The seminar, inaugurated by Minister P.C. Baranda, witnessed participation from over 600 professors, academicians, and tribal leaders, reflecting both academic and cultural solidarity.

The Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada serves as a nationwide platform to celebrate tribal identity, showcase indigenous knowledge systems, and promote awareness of government initiatives for tribal empowerment.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Minister Jual Oram, the celebrations reaffirm the government's commitment to realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat through the empowerment and inclusion of tribal communities.

As the celebrations continue, States and Union Territories will host a diverse array of events, from cultural festivals and exhibitions to academic seminars and youth engagements, culminating in the grand observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15, 2025. (ANI)

