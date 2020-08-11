Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) The Punjab government has decided to give a two-hour relxation in the coronavirus curfew across the state on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of Janmashtami, an official said.

The partial relaxation will be only for one night, said a spokesperson at the Chief Minister's Office.

Also Read | Maharashtra Announces 11,088 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 5,35,601: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

Currently, the state has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to tackle the spead of coronavirus. In cities of Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala, the government has imposed a stricter curfew from 9 pm to 5 am.

The spokesperson said on account of Janamashtami, the curfew will remain in force only from 1 am to 5 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Janmashtami 2020 Greetings To Nation, Says 'Jai Shri Krishna'.

Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra has issued detailed instructions in this regard and directed all the district magistrate to issue orders accordingly. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK 08112024 NNNNes Matter march in London and is setting up a commission to increase diversity in motorsport.

Soccer players on fields in England and Germany have taken the knee together simultaneously before games in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and F1 drivers discussed what they should do during a drivers' briefing on Friday evening.

Leclerc and Verstappen wrote on Twitter before the race why they chose not to kneel.

"I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries,” Leclerc said.

“I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism.”

Verstappen explained his choice.

“I am very committed to equality and the fight against racism. But I believe everyone has the right to express themselves at a time and in a way that suits them," the Dutch driver said.

"I will not take the knee today but respect and support the personal choices every driver makes.”

Hamilton called out other F1 teams on Thursday for not doing enough to combat racism, and said the sport still needs to push for more diversity. Mercedes is competing in an all-black car instead of the usual silver, while Hamilton and Bottas have “End Racism” written on the car's halo.

Hamilton praised some drivers for speaking out against racism, but he still feels others need to do more and he raised that in their briefing.

“Silence is generally complicit. There still is some silence in some cases,” he said on Saturday. "There are people who still don't fully understand exactly what is happening and what (is) the reason for these protests.”

Motorsport's governing body FIA is donating one million euros ($1.12 million) to improve diversity in motorsport.

“Financing internships and apprenticeships for under-represented groups to ensure that they can fulfil their potential and have access to promising careers,” the FIA said on Sunday. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)