Rampur, March 4: Former MP and actor Jaya Prada, declared an "absconder" in connection with two cases related to election code violation, appeared before a court here on Monday and was later granted conditional bail. The actor was the BJP candidate from Rampur in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and was defeated by the Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rampur in 2004 and 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket. The SP expelled her subsequently.

On February 27, the court declared her an "absconder" and directed police to arrest her and produce her before it on March 6. However, Jaya Prada reached here with her advocates and appeared before the court of MP-MLA Special Court Magistrate Shobhit Bansal on Monday. Jaya Prada Declared ‘Absconding’ by Rampur Court in Election Code Violation Cases.

Jaya Prada Appears Before UP Court

VIDEO | Here's what former BJP MP Jaya Prada said as she appeared before UP court and later granted conditional bail. "I was unwell; my BP and sugar levels were high, and I had back issues. I am not well, even today. I have always respected the law and have never run away from… pic.twitter.com/1K8H1SDO1d — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2024

While hearing the case, the court first took her into judicial custody. As a result, she had to stand in the dock for some time. Considering her plea that she was unwell, the court later granted her conditional bail and ordered her to submit two sureties of Rs 20,000 each, said senior prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari. Jaya Prada Faces Six Month Jail Sentence in Unpaid ESI Scandal - Reports.

She assured the court that she would personally appear before it for every hearing and no application would be filed for exemption from appearance, he said. After the court's February 27 order asking police to arrest her, Jaya Prada had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking quashing of the non-bailable warrant issued against her. The court, however, dismissed her petition.

