Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) National President HD Deve Gowda on Sunday strongly rebutted allegations branding his party a family-run party and denounced ongoing criticism of his son and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Speaking at the launch of a statewide JDS tour and 'missed call' membership campaign at the party headquarters in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda said that those spreading misinformation about his party and its leaders were engaging in a coordinated smear campaign that would ultimately fail.

"Some individuals are systematically spreading false narratives against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. No one has ever succeeded in these smear campaigns, and no one will," he said.

Addressing party workers and leaders at the event, which was organised under the leadership of Yuva Janata Dal State President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda said that baseless allegations were being made against Kumaraswamy and that none of them had been proven. He maintained that Kumaraswamy continues to enjoy strong support from the people, which some individuals find difficult to digest.

"Certain people are troubling Kumaraswamy unnecessarily. They are making baseless allegations and calling him corrupt without any evidence. Not one accusation has been proven, nor will they ever be...Some people simply cannot tolerate Kumaraswamy. They cannot digest his personality and the love he commands from people. No one else in the country has waived farmers' loans like he did," the former PM added.

Responding to remarks that JDS would not survive after him, the 92-year-old veteran politician said he had no doubt about the future of the party.

"Never forget, failure lays the foundation for success. Just because we lost doesn't mean we'll lose heart. The only trouble I have at this age is with my legs, not with my mind. I haven't lost my memory, and I won't. Let those who think otherwise hear it clearly... I have never turned anyone away from my doorstep with disdain, nor will I. Anyone is welcome, anytime. Call me wherever you need; I will come. In the Channapatna by-election, I addressed 32 public meetings. But I am not here to complain about why we lost or why people left us. One defeat cannot shake us. There's no question of despair. We will rise again; our party has that strength," he declared with conviction.

"Morarji Desai handed me this party. No matter how much Janata Dal splits, this party has survived and will survive even after I am gone. Mark my words: no one will ever be born who can destroy this party," Deve Gowda said resolutely.

Rejecting the repeated criticism that JDS is a family-centric political organisation, Deve Gowda insisted that the party belongs to its workers and highlighted the role of leaders from diverse backgrounds who have risen through the ranks of the party, both past and present.

He recalled how the party office land was gifted by a former Kuruba woman mayor who sympathised with his political struggles and said such grassroots connections were proof that the party's foundation lies in the people, not any one family.

"This is not a family party. It is a party of its workers. Many great leaders have held office through this party, and many are still serving. Some have held positions and left, but the party has endured. Between two national parties, JDS has remained a strong regional force. Let critics ask themselves, how?... They once said we have no space to sit. Today, you all can see this grand party office. It was gifted to us by a Kuruba woman, who was a Mayor at the time. She said, 'Anna, I can't bear to see your pain,' and gave us this land. She was a blessed soul. Together, we built this building. We have opened offices in the name of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan across the country. Do those who mock us have the moral right to speak? They call us a family party? Our party doesn't belong to any one family or dynasty," he said.

Deve Gowda expressed hope that efforts could be made in Karnataka to revive key public sector industries like HMT, Kudremukh Iron Ore Company, and the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant in Bhadravati and urged the Congress-led state government to extend its cooperation to ensure the development of these industries, stating that the current leadership, with proper support, has the vision and commitment needed to carry out such revival efforts.

"If we receive support, we can revive HMT, Kudremukh Iron Ore Company, and the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant in Bhadravati. Kumaraswamy has the passion and dedication to work. The Congress government should cooperate with him. If they do, all these industries can be brought back to life. We still face challenges; many irrigation issues remain unresolved. We must work harder," he emphasised.

Touching upon the role of his grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, in party affairs, Deve Gowda praised his efforts in mobilising the organisation. He said he had reviewed Nikhil's tour schedule and found it well-planned. Calling on party members to rally behind him, he said JDS must aim to win at least 50 seats in the upcoming BBMP elections and put up a strong performance in the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls.

"Nikhil Kumaraswamy is doing a good job. Party organisation is crucial. I have seen his tour schedule, it's been planned very well. Everyone must support him. In the upcoming BBMP elections, we must win at least 50 seats. In Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections too, we must perform strongly," he added. (ANI)

