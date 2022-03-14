Srinagar, Mar 14 (PTI) Security forces on Monday arrested a militant belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

During surprise checking by security forces, movement of a suspicious person was noticed and he was apprehended, a police spokesperson said.

He was identified as Abrar Bashir, a resident of Takia Pulwama.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine, 12 rounds and a grenade were seized from him, the spokesperson said.

"As per police records, the arrested man is a categorised terrorist as he had recently joined the terror folds of proscribed terror outfit JeM," he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress, the spokesperson said.

