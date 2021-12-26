Ambala, Dec 26 (PTI) A statue of Jesus Christ at the entrance gate of a church in Ambala was allegedly vandalised by some unidentified people, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at the Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala Cantonment, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Actor Commits Suicide After Extortion Bid by Fake NCB Officers.

SHO of Ambala Cantonment police station, Anil Kumar, said police received the information about the vandalism in the morning.

Footage from CCTV cameras in the area has been collected and two suspects have been spotted. A case for hurting religious sentiments has been registered and further investigations were underway, he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Woman Kills Husband With Help Of Her Lover In Coimbatore; Both Accused Arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Pooja Dabla said a team has been constituted to conduct a thorough probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)