Howrah (West Bengal) [India], December 29 (ANI): A Jharkhand-based actor and YouTuber was shot dead by snatchers in the Howrah district of West Bengal, police said on Wednesday.

The actor was identified as Riya Kumari, also known as Isha Alya.

According to the police, the incident took place while she was en route to Kolkata.

"Riya Kumari ( also known as Isha Alya, a Jharkhand-based actor & Youtuber), was shot dead by snatchers in the Howrah district. The incident took place when she was travelling from Jharkhand to Kolkata. CCTV footage being examined," Superintendent of Police, Howrah Rural, Swati Bhangalia said.

SDPO, Uluberia, Sidharth Dhapola said that there has been no detention or arrests in the matter so far. The family of the victim actor has been informed.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

