Ranchi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday approved an ambitious financial assistance scheme for 45 lakh women in the state in a bid to empower and make them self-reliant, an official said.

Under the scheme named 'Mukhya Mantri Bahan Beti Maiqui Swabalamban Protsahan Yojana', each woman will receive Rs 1,000 per month, he said, adding that the state government will bear Rs 5,500 crore annually for this initiative

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 8th CPC Proposal Submitted to Govt, Significant Hike in DA, Salary and Pension on Cards; Key Details Here.

The approval was granted during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

"The Cabinet has approved the ambitious scheme for empowerment of women in the state," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

Also Read | Telangana Factory Blast: Three Workers Killed, 15 Others Injured in Factory Explosion in Rangareddy (Watch Videos).

Women, Child Development, and Social Security department secretary Manoj Kumar said the scheme is applicable to women between 21 and 50 years of age. Income tax payees, government employees, EPF holders, and a few other categories are excluded from the scheme's benefits, he added.

Kumar emphasised that the objective of the scheme is to empower women, make them self-reliant, and ensure better education and health improvement.

"The state government will bear Rs 5,500 crore per annum for the scheme," he said.

The department will soon launch a campaign to generate applications so that the maximum number of women can benefit from it.

In January, the Jharkhand Cabinet had approved a proposal to include all women, tribals, and Dalits above 50 in its old-age pension scheme.

Previously, only those above 60 years received the benefits of the scheme, under which Rs 1,000 is provided to each beneficiary per month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)