Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): The JMM-led Mahagathbandhan has crossed the halfway mark as the alliance leads on 50 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly election, as of 10.40 am, according to the Election Commission of India.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is leading on 30 seats, Congress on 14 seats, RJD on 5 seats and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) on one seat.

Also Read | West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: TMC Leading in All 6 Seats After 2nd Round of Counting; Check Constituency-Wise Breakup.

As per the trends, the BJP-led NDA has taken the lead on 28 seats, with BJP leading on 24 seats, AJSU on 2 seats and JD(U) and LJP(RV) both on one-one seats.

It is to be noted that Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), a party contesting elections for the first time is leading on two seats - Jugsalai and Dumri while an independent candidate is also leading on the Panki seat.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Northern Part of State, Yellow Alert Issued for Chennai.

Counting began at 8 am on Saturday for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, along with bypoll results from 15 states. The counting, which will decide the fate of the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand.

As the counting is underway, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said that trends are coming out well and the margin may increase.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The trends will change in the results. The trends are coming out well and the margins seem to be increasing continuously. Whether it is a matter of waiving the loans of farmers or providing free electricity for 200 units, the reward will now be visible in the result. BJP has tried again and again to do such politics, when necessary, they tried to loot the government's majority by sending the Chief Minister to jail. We have worked to eliminate all the efforts made by the BJP. Even if someone tries like this in the future, they will not be spared."

In Jharkhand, the first phase of polling took place on November 13, covering 43 of the 81 assembly seats. The contest is between the JMM-led alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML), and the BJP-led NDA alliance, which includes AJSU, JD(U), and LJP. Exit polls had predicted that the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats.

Voter turnout in Jharkhand was reported at over 68.45 percent on election day, surpassing the 2019 elections turnout of 65 percent. In the 2019 elections, the JMM won 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16 seats. The results for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, along with the Maharashtra and bypoll results, will be declared today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)