Ranchi, Dec 18 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,12,332 as 211 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,007 as three more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Of the three fresh fatalities, two were reported from Ranchi and one from Dhanbad.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 99, followed by East Singhbhum (32) and Bokaro (23).

Jharkhand now has 1,629 active coronavirus cases, while 1,09,696 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state tested 18,738 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

