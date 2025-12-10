Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the forests of Compartment 69, Rajwar, Handwara, during the night of December 9-10, according to official reports.

The operation to douse the flames was led by the Forest Protection Force (FPF).

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Likely To Visit Manipur on December 11 and 12 For Nupi Lal Day 2025.

Teams from the Forest Department and Fire & Emergency Services rushed to the spot and launched a joint firefighting operation, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Nirbhaya Rape-Like Case in Gujarat's Atkot, Rod Inserted in 6-Year-Old Girl's Private Parts After Failed Sexual Assault Attempt; Accused Arrested.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)