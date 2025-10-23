New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections for the 2025-26 session will be held on November 4, according to the tentative schedule released by the university's Election Committee.

According to the notification released on Wednesday, the display of the tentative voters' list and the correction process will begin on October 24, while nomination forms can be issued starting October 25. The filing of nominations will take place on October 27, followed by the display of valid nominations and the opportunity for withdrawal on October 28.

The final list of candidates will be displayed the same evening, with a press conference and space allotment for candidates scheduled later that night. School General Body Meetings (GBMs) will be held from October 29 to 31, followed by the University General Body Meeting on November 1 and the Presidential Debate on November 2. November 3 has been marked as a no-campaign day.

Polling will take place on November 4 in two sessions, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, while counting will begin later that evening. The final results will be declared on November 6.

In the last JNUSU elections, the Left alliance, comprising the All India Students' Association and Democratic Students' Front (AISA-DSF), secured three of the four central panel positions, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won one post. Nitish Kumar from AISA was elected President.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Sunday strongly condemned what it described as "violence perpetrated by the Delhi Police" against JNU students and the detention of 28 of them, including three JNU Students Union office bearers, on Saturday.

In a joint statement, JNUTA President Surajit Mazumdar and Secretary Meenakshi Sundriyal said, "Videos and other reports indicate the use of brutal force, leaving several students severely injured. What is of extremely serious concern is not only that women students were among those assaulted, but also that they were detained after 7 PM." (ANI)

