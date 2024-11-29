New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A Silver Line from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in Kerala is not yet sanctioned due to deficiencies in the Detailed Project Report, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

Replying to questions raised by Congress MP Hibi Eden on K-Rail project, the minister said the Silver Line from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in Kerala has been identified by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), a joint venture company of the Kerala government (51%) and Ministry of Railways (49%) for development.

Also Read | Delhi Bus Marshal Row: Will Campaign for BJP's LoP Vijender Gupta if He Helps Bus Marshals Get Back Job, Says CM Atishi.

According to Vaishnaw, KRDCL after a survey submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project which has many deficiencies.

“Therefore, KRDCL has been advised by Southern Railway to address those deficiencies and prepare revised DPR as per the latest technical standards,” he added.

Also Read | Saroj Rai Neutralized in Encounter: Wanted Gangster Shot Dead After Gunfight With Police in Gurugram.

These latest technical standards include adoption of Broad Gauge, integration with existing Indian Railways network at suitable points, flatter ruling gradient, speed potential of 160 kmph, provision of KAVACH, electrification with 2x25 kv, proper drainage scheme for yards and sections, addressing environmental concerns during construction and operation etc.

“The project is not yet sanctioned,” Vaishnaw said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)