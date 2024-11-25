Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated the land acquisition process for the expansion of Kangra Airport at Gaggal, but the necessary approval for forest land transfer from the Government of India is still pending, the Himachal Pradesh High Court observed on Monday.

The issue was highlighted during a hearing of a petition filed in the Himachal Pradesh High Court by the Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Social Welfare Committee. The petition challenges the land acquisition process, alleging that the state government has not fulfilled all required procedures and obtained the necessary permissions.

An affidavit submitted by the Special Secretary of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department stated that the land acquisition process is underway, and in some cases, the Land Acquisition Officer has already issued awards. However, approval for the transfer of forest land from the Government of India has not yet been secured.

Justice Sandeep Sharma noted that the airport expansion proposal is still under consideration by the Project Screening Committee. Additionally, the Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR), which is essential for obtaining environmental clearances, has not been finalised. Without the TEFR, the Indian government cannot grant forest clearance.

"The Court also finds that the proposal for the expansion of Kangra Airport at Gaggal is pending before the Project Screening Committee. The Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR), a prerequisite for environmental clearances, is yet to be received. Only after the receipt of this report can the Government of India consider granting permission for forest clearance. Furthermore, the Court observes that the Obstacle Limitation Surface survey, another prerequisite for the construction or development of any airport, is still awaiting review by the competent authority," the court stated. (ANI)

