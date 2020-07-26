New Delhi, July 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. Shah took to Twitter and said that 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of India's proud, valour and steadfast leadership.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India's proud, valor and steadfast leadership. I bow to the soldiers who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolor there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India, who are dedicated to protecting the motherland," Shah tweeted (translated from Hindi) The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

करगिल विजय दिवस भारत के स्वाभिमान, अद्भुत पराक्रम और दृढ़ नेतृत्व का प्रतीक है। मैं उन शूरवीरों को नमन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने अपने अदम्य साहस से करगिल की दुर्गम पहाड़ियों से दुश्मन को खदेड़ कर वहाँ पुनः तिरंगा लहराया। मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए समर्पित भारत के वीरों पर देश को गर्व है। pic.twitter.com/mD9Ged8Pkz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2020

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

