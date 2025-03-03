Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at Vidhana Soudha as the state budget session commenced today.

The Karnataka Legislature session began today, with Speaker UT Khader, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar extending a warm welcome to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot upon his arrival at Vidhana Soudha to participate in the proceedings.

Also Read | Deonar Shocker: Man Beats 14-Year-Old Boy to Death After Victim Questions Him for Misbehaving With His Sister, Accused Arrested.

Earlier, on February 17, Siddaramaiah stated that the Governor would give his speech on March 3, and a discussion would be held for the next three days. CM Siddaramaiah added that he will present the Budget on March 7.

"On March 3, Assembly Session will begin. As it's the first session of this year, the Governor's address will be made. Discussion on the address will be held for three days. Then, on March 7, the Budget will be presented. After the discussion, I'll speak at the end of March," he said.

Also Read | 'Rohit Sharma Is Fat for a Sportsman': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed's Remark on Indian Cricketer Sparks Debate in Political Sphere and Sporting Fraternity.

The Karnataka CM further added that the Business Advisory Committee will decide how many days the Assembly session will be held. Siddaramaiah added that he came to Vidhan Sabha and met leaders. He said that the Opposition leaders gave him their opinion.

"Business Advisory Committee will decide how many days the session should be held for. Although I have pain in my knee, I had meetings with several departments today. I came to Vidhana Soudha, leaders came, and they gave me their opinions. We'll keep all their demands in mind and consider them accordingly. The state government is pro-farmers," he said earlier.

Siddaramaiah previously said that the previous BJP government did not achieve any progress; they just "looted," adding that the Congress government implemented guarantee schemes along with development programmes.

"Basavaraja Bommai presented a budget that was about Rs 3.09 lakh crore in February 2023. The size of the budget presented by me for the years 2024-25 is Rs 3,71,343 crore," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP protested outside the assembly on Monday against the rise in prices of electricity and milk and the MUDA scam.

BJP leader CT Ravi said, "Nearly 2 years have gone by. Congress government has raised the bills from solar electricity to milk... Petrol and diesel prices in the state have increased because the state government increased the petrol cess... Everyone knows the law and order situation in the state..."

BJP leader CT Ravi says, "Nearly 2 years have gone by. Congress government has raised the bills from solar electricity to milk... Petrol and diesel prices in the state have increased because the state government increased the petrol cess... Everyone knows the law and order situation in the state..."

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra said, "The state Congress government is repeatedly insulting the Raj Bhavan. The Congress government, which repeatedly claims it believes in the Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar, is repeatedly insulting the Governor. Since the Governor had given a sanction for prosecution against the CM in the Mysuru MUDA scam, probably the CM must be upset with the Governor. Hence they are repeatedly insulting the Governor, which is a constitutional post..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)