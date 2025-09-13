Hassan (Karnataka) [India], September 13 (ANI): BJP leader CT Ravi on Saturday visited HIMES Hospital in Hassan to meet those injured during a Ganesh procession.

A truck rammed into a crowd during a Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan, Karnataka, yesterday, killing nine and injuring 22.

Also Read | Meerut Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide Over Issues With His Wife and In-Laws, Police Investigating Matter.

CT Ravi interacted with the injured individuals, enquired about their condition, and assured them of support from the authorities for their treatment and recovery.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said the compensation announced for the victims of the Ganesha procession accident in Hassan district was inadequate and urged the Karnataka government to raise the amount to ₹50 lakh.

Also Read | Erode Shocker: Man Kills Friend With Boulder After Catching Him With Wife at Home, Later Surrenders to Village Officer in Bhavanisagar.

Ravi said, "The government has announced the compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs. However, I believe that in such an incident, this amount of compensation is little. I request the government to increase the compensation amount to Rs. 50 lakhs."

The former minister said doctors and police had worked through the night to manage the aftermath.

"Last night, the celebration was ongoing for the Ganesha procession in the Hassan district. During that celebration, this accident happened, in which nine people lost their lives. Doctors and police worked tirelessly through the night... 13 people are admitted in the general ward, and three people are in the ICU," Ravi said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office announced ex-gratia relief for the victims of the accident during a Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan, Karnataka.

According to the PMO, ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of those who died, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Hassan Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari stated that the incident occurred when the procession was hit by a truck.

"8 people have died, and 22 people have been injured and are receiving treatment at HIMS Hospital. Among them, one person is in critical condition. In a private hospital, seven people are also undergoing treatment, and their conditions are reported to be normal. The police are yet to provide information on the exact cause of the incident."

She added, "According to eyewitness accounts, the procession was moving along, with a large number of youths participating. It is being said that the truck hit the divider. There are reports that engineering college students were present, and details about this still need to be confirmed."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the families of the bereaved, and provided a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)