Ballari (K'taka), Jul 26 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on Sunday.

Anand Singh, whose swab was collected on Friday, was found infected with the coronavirus on Saturday night.

However, he is asymptomatic, his close aides told P T I.

"He has been tested positive but he is asymptomatic and is quarantined," his confidante said requesting anonymity.

He also said that a few days ago, the minister's driver tested positive.

Earlier this month, Tourism Minister C T Ravi had tested positive for the contagion.

Karnataka had reported 5,072 cases on Saturday while the overall tally of infections stood at 90,942.PTI GMS SS

