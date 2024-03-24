Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI): Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha leader and Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy is set to rejoin the BJP on Monday.

He remarked that to see PM Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister once again, he along with several other party members are joining the BJP.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Fake 'PA' of State Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Among Two Arrested for Duping Man of Rs 15 Lakh in Mumbai.

Gali Janardhana Reddy said, "Today I had a meeting with our party leaders. To see PM Modi as the PM once again, we are joining the BJP. I have been working for the BJP since the age of 25 when Lal Krishna Advani carried out the Rath Yatra. BJP party is like my mother."

He further said that PM Modi has made India a world leader.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases Fifth List of Three Candidates for General Polls; Drops Sunil Sharma, Fields Pratap Singh Khachariyawas From Jaipur.

"In the presence of state BJP President Vijayendra and Lok Sabha election incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, I will join BJP tomorrow at 10 am. PM Modi has made India a world leader. In 10 years, the world is saying that India is a 'Vishwaguru'," he said.

Earlier, Gali Janardhana Reddy launched a new party named 'Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha' in 2022.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)