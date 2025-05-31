Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31 (ANI): On World No Tobacco Day, the Karnataka government issued an important notification to protect 'public health' by banning the use of smokeless tobacco products in public places.

The action was taken by State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who brought an amendment to the COTPA Act and banned hookah, along with curbing smokeless tobacco products. This has now been recognised by the President, and a notification has been issued by the state government today.

From now on, not only smoking but also smokeless tobacco products cannot be consumed and vaped in public places in the state. Apart from cigarettes, smokeless tobacco products were harmful to public health.

The virus could be spread from one person to another in the air by consuming tobacco products and inhaling them in public places. It was especially challenging for the public to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus. It also caused problems for patients with TB.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who had closely observed these problems, amended the previous COPTA Act to protect public health and got it approved by both houses of the state. Since it was a central law, it was sent for the president's approval. This important step of the state government has been approved by the President, and a notification has been issued by the state government today.

"These measures will play a crucial role in safeguarding public health, and the official order issued on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day is a commendable step. In addition to the existing ban on tobacco consumption in public places, chewing and spitting tobacco have also been prohibited. The sale of tobacco products to individuals below the age of 21 is now banned. Furthermore, the use of hookah has been prohibited in eateries, pubs, bars, and restaurants," said the Minister in a post on X.

The fine for smoking in public places, which was Rs 200, has been increased to Rs 1000. The sale of tobacco products by those under the age of 21 has also been banned. Hookah has been banned in eateries, pubs, bars, and restaurants, and the law provides for a fine of at least Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh and a three-year prison sentence against hookah bars. (ANI)

