World No Tobacco Day is an annual international event that is observed on May 31 to educate people and raise awareness about the health risks associated with tobacco use. World No Tobacco Day was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1987. It aims to advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption globally. World No Tobacco Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 31. This yearly celebration informs people of the world about the dangers of using tobacco, what the WHO is doing to fight the tobacco epidemic globally and more. World No-Tobacco Day Quotes and Slogans: Send Images, Wallpapers, SMS and Messages to Near and Dear Ones on This Important Health Day.

World No Tobacco Day 2025 Date and Theme

World No Tobacco Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 31. Each year, the WHO selects a theme for the day in order to create a more unified global message for WNTD. The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2025 is ‘Unmasking the Appeal’. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

World No Tobacco Day History

In 1987, the Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) created World No Tobacco Day to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes. In 1987, the World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA40.38, calling for April 7, 1988, to be a "World No-Smoking Day." In 1988, Resolution WHA42.19 was passed, calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day every year on May 31.

World No Tobacco Day Significance

World No Tobacco Day is an important awareness day that is intended to draw attention to the widespread prevalence of tobacco use and to the negative health effects. World No Tobacco Day is one of 11 official global public health campaigns marked by the WHO. The day has been met with both enthusiasm and resistance around the globe from governments, public health organizations, smokers, growers, and the tobacco industry.

