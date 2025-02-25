Hennur (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI): Hennur Police arrested a man involved in the theft of mobile phones from an electronics shop in Kalyan Nagar. The accused was apprehended on February 1 near the Tin Factory in KR Puram, leading to the recovery of 11 stolen mobile phones and a two-wheeler used in the crime.

The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 4.75 lakh. The accused was presented before the court on February 2, where he was remanded to five days of police custody. Following further investigation, he was placed under judicial custody on February 6.

According to the police, the theft took place on December 6, 2024, when the shop owner locked his store at night. Upon returning the following day, he found that unidentified individuals had broken in through the back door and stolen 14 mobile phones of various brands.

A case was registered at Hennur Police Station on December 8, and an investigation was launched.

Following multiple leads, the police detained a suspect near the Tin Factory in KR Puram on February 1.

The accused was found in possession of a two-wheeler and one stolen mobile phone. Upon interrogation, he admitted to the crime and revealed that he had stored the stolen phones at his residence in Netravati Layout, Udayanagar. A police team raided the location on February 4 and recovered 10 more mobile phones.

In total, 11 mobile phones and a two-wheeler used in the crime, worth Rs 4.75 lakh, were seized from the accused, according to Hennur Police.

This operation was successfully carried out under the guidance of DCP East Division D Devaraj, IPS, and ACP Banaswadi Sub-Division Umashankar A.H., with a team led by Hennur Police Inspector Deepak L. (ANI)

