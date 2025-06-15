New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed his "deepest condolences" over the unfortunate bridge collapse incident near Talegaon of Maharashtra's Pune.

"This accident in Pune is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident," Kejriwal posted on X.

An old iron bridge over the Indrayani River near Kundamala village in Maharashtra's Pune district collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving at least four people dead and dozens injured, officials said.

The incident prompted authorities to launch immediate search and rescue operations.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 39 people were rescued and four bodies recovered.

"A narrow bridge over the Indrayani River in Kundmala, Pune, collapsed. 35 people were rescued initially by local efforts. NDRF, in joint ops with civil administration, rescued 4 more alive & recovered 4 bodies. Rescue operations are ongoing," the NDRF said in a post on X.

The Maharashtra government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those killed in the incident.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident on the Indrayani river near Talegaon in Pune district. Additionally, the state government will also bear the cost for the medical treatment of the injured," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Cyprus, spoke to CM Fadnavis to take stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, also at the scene, stated that the bridge collapsed due to excessive load as nearly 300 tourists stood on it despite prior warnings.

"The rescue operation is going on war footing. There is a possibility of the presence of a body under the debris... NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are all working to remove the debris... This narrow bridge was meant for the movement of the farmers, but 250-300 tourists stood on it, and the bridge collapsed due to excessive load... Entry was denied over here with boards erected, even police and locals warned about it," Mahajan told ANI.

Maharashtra Minister Makarand Patil also expressed these concerns and said several injured have been admitted to the civil hospital.

"Till now, injured people have been admitted to the (Civil) hospital... The rescue operation is going on in full swing. NDRF and SDRF have come here for the same, along with volunteering organisations and locals... This bridge was restricted for people and two-wheelers; however, due to excitement around monsoon tourism, many tourists gathered on despite restrictions," Patil told ANI.

Search operations were ongoing for those feared swept away. All agencies were on high alert, while the injured received medical treatment at nearby hospitals. (ANI)

