Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], November 3 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of indulging in "politics of deceit" after the Delhi Chief Minister claimed that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had deposited Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation to flood-affected farmers across all twenty-three districts of Punjab.

Addressing media persons after holding a series of public meetings in favour of party candidate Principal Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa in Tarn Taran, Badal said, "The very fact that Kejriwal did not flinch before making such a blatant lie proves that the entire politics of AAP is based on falsehood and deceit."

He said that no compensation had been paid to farmers for crop losses, damage to houses, or livestock deaths, despite the AAP government having received Rs 12,000 crore from the Centre under the State Disaster Management head.

"Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has even failed to provide certified wheat seed to farmers across five lakh acres of flood-hit land," Badal alleged.

Condemning the Centre's recent notification to change the character of Panjab University, Badal termed it a "direct attack on the federal structure" and criticised the AAP government for its silence.

"The university is an inter-state body under the 1966 Punjab Reorganisation Act, and any amendment to the Panjab University Act-1947 can only be done by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Using a central notification under Section 72 of the Reorganisation Act to alter it is unconstitutional," he said, adding that the Mann government's failure to defend Punjab's rights was "shameful".

The SAD president also condemned the alleged seizure of daily newspaper copies in Tarn Taran, calling it an "attack on press freedom". "AAP is trying to suppress news about the 'Sheesh Mahal' put at Kejriwal's disposal by Bhagwant Mann. We will not allow AAP to muzzle the media. Such dictatorial actions will be resisted tooth and nail," he asserted.

Badal further said that lawlessness in Punjab had reached alarming levels.

"Shopkeepers in Tarn Taran told me they are receiving extortion threats. Drug trafficking is flourishing as AAP leaders have formed a nexus with gangsters and the drug mafia. They are taking monthlies from them, which is why gangsters and drug dealers have a free hand in Punjab," he alleged.

Stating that the countdown of the AAP government had begun, Badal said, "Only one year of AAP's rule is left. Once it loses the Tarn Taran by-election on November 11, the process of accountability will start. Those indulging in corruption and misuse of power will face the law."

Senior SAD leaders Jasbir Singh Dhotian, Jodh Singh Samra, and Guriqbal Singh Mahal were also present at the meetings. (ANI)

