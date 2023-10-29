Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 29 (ANI): Following blasts in Ernakulam district in Kerala, state Ministers K Rajan, VN Vasavan, Antony Raju, Mayor M Anilkumar and others visited Medical College in Kalamasery and met the injured in the blast at Zamra Convention Centre on Sunday.

One person died and several others were injured after multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in Ernakulam's Kalamassery at around 09.00 am.

Meanwhile, a man has surrendered before the Kerala Police in connection with the serial blasts that took place at a prayer meeting in Kalamassery, said Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar.

The alleged accused have been identified as Dominic Martin claiming that he belonged to the same group of sabha.

"One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall," Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said on the blast at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery.

He further said that around 45 people were injured one person died in the incident and the condition of another five persons is serious.

"There was an explosion in the function in which around 45 people were injured one person has died. The condition of another five persons is serious. The person who died is suspected to be a lady, she died because of burn injuries the other people are also having burn injuries. All the concerned agencies including central agencies are in place and we are looking into it," he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the loss of life in the incident, saying, "It's a very, very unfortunate incident."

Earlier, the state DGP confirmed that there were two explosions adding that 36 injured persons were undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district and a thorough investigation into the incident is underway.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) were used to trigger the blasts. We are carrying out further investigations," Kerala DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a post on X, the Kerala police said that strict action will be taken against those who spread fake news through social media promoting communal hatred.

Meanwhile, an eight-member National Security Guard (NSG) team, including an officer, is on the way to Kerala to inquire about the bomb explosion. The team is expected to reach the bomb blast site by today evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation in the state during a phone call with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said earlier first explosion took place around 9 am.

According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place. (ANI)

