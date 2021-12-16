Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (PTI) Kerala on Thursday reported 3,404 new infections and 320 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,95,997 and the death toll to 43,946.

Of the 320 deaths, 36 were recorded over the last few days and 284 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

With 4,145 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 51,29,044 and the active cases dropped to 34,171, it said.

As many as 56,580 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 633 fresh cases, followed by Kozhikode (523) and Ernakulam (501).

Of the new cases, 27 were health workers, 8 from outside the State and 3,170 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 199.

There are currently 1,47,204 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,43,110 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,094 in hospitals, the release said.

