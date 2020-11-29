Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 29 (ANI): After raids were conducted at Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) by Vigilance and Anti-corruption bureau on alleged financial irregularities in chit fund, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has come out strongly condemning it.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Thomas Isaac said that Vigilance must act sensibly and that such raids would only help to tarnish the image of the financial institution.

"The vigilance raids has presented an opportunity for the Opposition to tarnish the image of a government. Everyone should be aware that destroying KSFE may prove beneficial for private financial enterprises. Nobody is against any vigilance probe. But government and the Chief Minister should be appraised about actions taken by Vigilance," said Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, BJP welcomed the Vigilance probe and asked why the Kerala Finance Minister is opposing any probe.

"The state Finance Minister openly criticising Vigilance probe aimed at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is heading the home department," K Surendran, BJP state president alleged. (ANI)

