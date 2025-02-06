Fire Fighters at the place of incident (Photo/ANI)

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at an automobile service centre in Kochi in Kerala on Thursday.

Fire tenders quickly reached the spot and worked to bring the blaze under control.

Currently, further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential injuries or damages are awaited. Firefighting teams are still on-site to ensure safety and prevent the fire from reigniting. (ANI)

