Kochi, January 5: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Kochi, Kerala Police said on Sunday morning.

Inspector of Police AK Sudheer stated that the godown is located in a residential area in Vazhakala, Kochi. Kerala: Fire Breaks out at Cashew Orchard Near Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Kannur; No Casulaties Reported.

Kochi Factory Fire

#WATCH | Kerala: Fire broke out at a scrap godown in Vazhakala, Kakkanad, Kochi. Dousing operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6TX5ZoM152 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2025

Fire tenders have been deployed to bring the flames under control. The fire broke out at 10 AM, Sudheer added. More details are awaited.

