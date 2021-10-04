Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday rejected a recent note by the CPI(M) that deliberate attempts were being made to lure educated women studying in professional colleges to the path of communalism and terrorism.

In his written reply to queries in this regard by the Congress members, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the state Assembly that no such things have come to the notice of the state government.

The CPI(M) remarks were made in an in-house note prepared by the ruling party in connection with the party conventions in the state.

Responding to a volley of questions on alleged attempts by communal forces to create tension between various religious communities in the southern state, the Chief Minister in his written reply rejected the opposition demand to call a meeting of religious heads and community leaders to discuss the issues and resolve them amicably.

He said communal forces had been constantly trying to divide people of Kerala on religious lines but the state government could defeat their attempts through its works based on the lessons of secularism.

The Chief Minister said Kerala has been a secular society where people belonging to various castes and religions live harmoniously and therefore, the state could strongly resist the concerted efforts by communal forces to divide the society by instigating hatred.

Referring to the efforts made by the communal forces in the past like holding hartals in the state through WhatsApp and creating tension in the society by unleashing false propaganda through various social media platforms, Vijayan said various branches of the state police including cyberdome and hi-tech cells are always vigilant and capable to thwart such attempts.

To a pointed question whether the government had taken note of growing division among various religious communities in the state, the chief minister said the government has taken note of certain media reports regarding it and steps have been taken to strengthen the bond between various religions.

