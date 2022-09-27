Wayanad/Palakkad (Ker), Sep 27 (PTI) The Popular Front of India (PFI)'s district offices and houses, shops and other establishments of its leaders and party activists were raided by Kerala police on Tuesday.

The searches were carried out in the evening under the aegis of DySp rank officials in both these northern districts, where the radical Islamic outfit has strong presence.

A top police official said as many as 114 persons have so far been arrested in connection with recent hartal day violence from the district and the raids were carried out as a continuation to this and to collect more evidence.

"We carried out searches in the houses, shops and other establishments of the PFI leaders and workers to collect evidence to prove their involvement in the violence and also to get their bank account details and other such documents," he told PTI.

Searches were carried out in the areas of Mananthavady, Vellamunda and Peechangode areas, he said, adding that four billhooks were recovered from the shop of one Salim, the area president of the outfit here.

Meanwhile, a senior police official from Palakkad told PTI that searches, which began in the district by 5.45 PM, are still progressing in various locations.

So far, raids were completed in 10 locations, he said.

"It was a general search in connection with the recent murders of two BJP-RSS activists here. Some of the PFI leaders and workers, accused in the case, were arrested and some others were yet to be nabbed. We have got information that they were getting assistance to hide in safe shelters from their party colleagues," he said.

The raids were mainly to collect details in this regard, the official added.

The state police's raids in PFI offices and other related establishments came days after nation-wide raids on their offices and arrests of their leaders by the central agencies.

Masked men and miscreants had gone on a rampage in different parts of Kerala during the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by PFI , under the lens for alleged terror activities, on September 23 to protest the raids and arrest.

The violent incidents affected normal life in many parts of the southern state.

Kerala, where PFI has some strong pockets accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)