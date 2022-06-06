Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 6 (PTI) Tension prevailed here on Monday afternoon after PFI activists, who participated in a protest march taken out by the Islamist outfit to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence, engaged in scuffle with the police.

Also Read | Kanpur Violence: UP Police Releases Posters of 40 Stone-Pelting Rioters; Seeks Information on WhatsApp.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) took out the march against alleged bias of police in hate-related crimes in Kerala.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Irate Man Chops Off Wife's Hand To Stop Her From Taking Govt Job in Burdwan.

When the march reached a junction near Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister, the police stopped the protesters by erecting barricades.

The protesters then tried to breach the barricades, prompting the police to resort to water canons and tear gas shells to disperse them.

The activists also threw water bottles at the police.

The situation was brought under control by 2 pm after the PFI leaders addressed their workers.

In their address, the PFI leaders alleged that the police was adopting discriminatory approach towards them while going soft on leaders of Sangh Parivar outfits, who have allegedly engaged in hate speeches.

The police have arrested 31 activists of PFI for allegedly raising hate slogans in its rally held in Alappuzha on May 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)