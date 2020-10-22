Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 22 (ANI): Kerala on Thursday reported 7,482 new COVID-19 cases taking the state's active cases to 93,291.

The state government said that 23 deaths were reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

India's active coronavirus count stood at 7,15,812 on Thursday, Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

