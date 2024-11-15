Thiruvananthapuram, November 15: The Sabarimala temple is likely to open on Thursday afternoon for the Mandala Makaravilakku festival. The reopening will mark the beginning of the two-month-long pilgrimage season. The temple's chief priest, PN Mahesh Namboodiri, will light the ceremonial lamp at 4 PM. The new chief priests of Sabarimala and Malikappuram will also take charge.

Last month, in response to the opposition's demand to reinstate spot bookings for the Sabarimala pilgrimage during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, Kerala's Devaswom Minister, VN Vasavan, clarified the government's decision. Speaking in the legislative assembly, Vasavan explained that the state government had opted for an online booking system to regulate the number of pilgrims and ensure a smoother pilgrimage experience. Mandala Puja 2024 Date: When Is Mandalakala Pooja? Know Significance of the Auspicious Ritual Dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.

Opposition Leader, VD Satheesan, raised concerns about the online booking system, urging the government to reconsider its decision. He argued that many devotees, especially from other states, may not be familiar with the online system and that limiting entry to only online reservations would prevent thousands of devotees from fulfilling their 41-day vow and having darshan at the temple. Satheesan also pointed out that before 2018, all pilgrims were allowed entry to Sabarimala, and the lack of spot bookings now could lead to dangerous overcrowding. Sabarimala Temple Devotees To Receive Life Insurance: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Approves Scheme To Provide INR 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Pilgrims Who Pass Away During Visits to Holy Shrine.

In response, Minister Vasavan explained that a virtual meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, had discussed the issue and decided to limit the number of daily pilgrims to 80,000. The Minister added that past experiences showed that spot bookings led to overcrowding and made it difficult to manage the pilgrimage. This year, the government will rely on the virtual queue booking system to ensure safety and a better experience for all pilgrims. The Minister then assured that necessary infrastructure and crowd management measures would be in place to handle the flow of pilgrims.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)