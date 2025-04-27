Security check is underway at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (Photo/ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 27 (ANI): Security checks were carried out at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, where a bomb threat was received through an email on Sunday.

The bomb squads are conducting thorough checks across the terminals.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

