Kochi, may 24 (PTI) A mobile application that helps early identification of Neurodevelopmental Disorders (NDDs) in children, developed by a Keralite has been selected for the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Innovation Accelerator instituted by the UAE Government.

Metanoa Labs, which developed an app to assist parents and children in identifying early symptoms of NDD was developed by technopreneur from Kerala, Vibin Varghese and wife Susan Varghese.

The Innovation Accelerator (IA) programme of the UAE government provides high potential innovators with non-financial support through a member-centric design, customised services, and access to coaches and industry experts.

The company said Varghese himself had faced difficulties in speaking during his childhood days, prompting him to develop an application.

"The application helps for early identification of developmental disorders such as Autism in children, learning disability, Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Speech Delays etc. METANOA identifies early symptoms of NDD, if there are any, in a child by analysing the comprehensive growth in children. Besides early identification, the app helps parents to do therapies for children at home itself, with the help of trained therapists and doctors," the company said in a release.

It said if the prescribed therapies were not effective or making any significant progress, Metanoa's AI Engine will notify the therapist, doctor and parents and suggest the next best possible therapies/solution for the child.

"Due to speech issues, I struggled throughout my childhood. It took a long time to even realise there was a problem. My teachers thought I was making excuses or acting on purpose. There hasn't been much of a shift in society's attitude toward such issues," Varghese said.

He said his memories inspired the development of Metanoa, an app that assists parents and children in similar situations.

