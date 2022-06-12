Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced free pilgrimage for the people of the state to Sant Kabir and Guru Ravidas' birthplace in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Khattar also announced that his official residence here will be known as "Sant Kabir Kutir".

Addressing state-level Sant Kabir Das Jayanti celebrations organised in Rohtak, Khattar said the railway fare of those undertaking the pilgrimage from the state to Sant Kabir's birthplace in Varanasi will be reimbursed.

"Varanasi is the birthplace of Sant Kabir as well as of Guru Ravidas. Those who want to undertake pilgrimage, their railway fare will be reimbursed," he said.

"My official residence will be named as Sant Kabir Kutir," he added.

He also said 75 per cent subsidy will be given for setting up of 5 KW solar plants in the dharamshalas of Scheduled Castes and backward communities.

A health institution or University in the state will be named after Sant Kabir, he said.

Khattar said Sant Kabir, a Bhakti Movement saint, was a strong supporter of religious unity. He gave the message of love and brotherhood to mankind. His followers are promoting his ideals even today, he said.

The Haryana government has started the 'Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana' under which, programmes are organised at the state-level on the birth anniversaries of great saints and personalities, he said.

The BJP-led government is committed to empower every poor, oppressed, and underprivileged person, he said.

Children belonging to the Scheduled Castes are being provided scholarships as well as free coaching to help them prepare for competitive exams, he said.

Unlike the previous regime, our government gives government jobs on merit basis and there is no favouritism, he added.

