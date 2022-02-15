Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) will develop new industrial areas in eight districts, in an effort to push industrial growth beyond Bengaluru, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Tuesday.

The Minister was replying to JD(S) MLC H M Ramesh Gowda's query in the Legislative Council.

"KIADB is planning to develop new industrial areas in 2022-23....KIADB will develop Harohalli 5th phase in Ramanagara, Gauribidanur 3rd phase in Chikkaballapura, Madhugiri industrial area in Tumakuru, Jakkasandra 2nd phase in Kolar, Kuduragundi industrial area in Mandya, Arasikere industrial area in Hassan, Kadechur 2nd phase in Yadgir and Obalapura industrial area in Bengaluru rural,” Nirani said.

He said, KIADB has developed 188 industrial estates across the state so far and basic infrastructure facilities are in good condition.

The government has released Rs 525 crore under Critical Infrastructure Development Scheme to upgrade infrastructure facilities in old industrial areas, he added.

Responding to another query, the Minister said that the Global Investors Meet 'Invest Karnataka - 2022' will be held from November 2 to 4 at Palace Ground in Bengaluru.

"Karnataka attracted Rs 1,02,866 crore investments and remained top FDI recipient in India with 46 per cent share in April-September 2021 fiscal. We are one of the top FDI recipients among the major states during COVID-19 pandemic. We have implemented Industrial Policy 2020-25 with an aim to attract more foreign investments and push industrial growth in the state. Those who make more than Rs 500 crore investments will get special incentives," he said.

