Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): An Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission crashed while making a 'precautionary landing' on the banks of Marua river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official statement by the Northern Command, Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter made the precautionary landing in the Marwah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar Thursday morning.

Also Read | Honour Killing in Rajasthan: Girl Brutally Killed by Mother, Brother for Talking to Lover in Ajmer, Accused Held.

The pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for 'precautionary landing' at about 11.15 hours on May 4.

"Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing", the statement read.

Also Read | German Exports Suffer March Slump.

"Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site," it read.

As per the statement, there were two pilots and a technician on board. "All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur," the statement added.

The statement further said that a 'Court of Inquiry' has been ordered on the matter.

More details into the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)