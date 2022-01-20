Kochi, Jan 20 (PTI): Maker Village, one of the largest electronic hardware incubators in the country, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) for the development of indigenised technology and related aspects in the marine engineering sector.

The MoU was signed here by Deepu Surendran, General Manager of CSL, and Nizam Mohammed, CEO of Maker Village, an official statement said.

The hardware ecosystem set up by Digital University Kerala, IIITMK, and Kerala Startup Mission with support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and Government of Kerala, Maker Village will collaborate with CSL in the indigenisation of products and services through mutual support in research and development, design verification, marine technical services, and digital services.

There are several indigenisation challenges in marine engineering that require extensive use of modern digital technologies, it said.

The extensive and growing domains of specialisation of start-up companies available in Kerala's start-up ecosystem provide the necessary human capital for the growing needs of indigenisation of marine engineering products.

Through this MOU, Maker Village companies will collectively make use of their product expertise in solving challenging marine engineering problems faced by the CSL.

The start-ups will get exposed to problems that require a local solution, while contributing towards the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' vision of the Centre, it said.

With this, CSL would avail the services of start-ups incubated at Maker Village working on various new and upcoming technologies in the field of robotics, navigation, IOT, artificial intelligence, 5G, AR/VR, additive manufacturing, Nano-based devices etc., for development of indigenised products in the field of Marine Engineering.

The framework allows both parties to evaluate opportunities to collaborate in providing end-to-end solutions as well as system/ component compliance in statutory certification, prototyping, indigenisation, research and development, assets contracts, and training, as applicable in new technology areas, the statement added.

