Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], October 16 (ANI): With Assembly elections just months away Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he would be visiting Delhi to discuss the cabinet expansion with BJP National President JP Nadda and other senior leaders.

His remarks came during the ongoing Jan Sankalp yatra in the state.

Also Read | Nihar Thackeray, Grandson of Bal Thackeray, Says He Is With Eknath Shinde Camp, Ready To Campaign for Maharashtra Assembly and BMC Elections.

Addressing the reporters at Sambra Airport on Saturday, he said everyone will be informed when the high command gives permission for the cabinet expansion.

When asked about Shiv Sena opposing the construction of Kannada Bhavan at Kaneri Mutt in Kolhapur, Bommai said, "Already there are Kannada Bhavans of various associations and organisations in temples and Yatri Nivas. In these issues, state or language barriers must not come."

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Youth Kills Girl in Bhavnagar After She Rejects His Marriage Proposal.

He also highlighted KLE Society founder, Prabhakar Kore's contribution in various fields.

"It was great to celebrate the 75th birthday of KLE Society founder, Prabhakar Kore, who is quite popular in North Karnataka for making rich contributions in the field of education, health, and agriculture, for the last 40 years. Kore has been gifted with a strength to work relentlessly and is always friendly," he added.

Earlier on October 15, CM Bommai asked what is the meaning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra when the country is already marching ahead as a united India.

"When India is growing as a strong nation, the Bharat Jodo by the Congress Party has no meaning. What is the meaning of Bharath Jodo yatra? Already, the country has been marching ahead as a united India," said Bommai while inaugurating the 61st National Athletic Championship-2022.

CM Bommai also said the three-day Jan Sankalp yatra evoked a good response in four districts and has boosted the morale of workers. This has increased the confidence of people in the BJP. There is no doubt of the Jan Sankalp Yatra becoming the Vijay Sankalp yatra by reaching 150 seats in 2023.

Karnataka Government started the Jan Sankalp Yatra on October 11, under the leadership of former Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

The purpose of the Yatra is to counter Congress Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Jan Sankalp Yatra will also include some rallies and party meetings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)