New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Congress leader and former MP Naveen Jindal on Sunday announced his resignation from the party.

In a post on X, Jindal expressed his gratitude to the party and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"I represented Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party," he said.

Industrialist Naveen Jindal represented the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha for two terms (2004-2014). However, he lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Raj Kumar Saini in the 2014 national elections and was not fielded by the Congress in 2019. (ANI)

