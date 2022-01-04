Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) A labourer undergoing treatment for injuries sustained when an iron shuttering of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district has died, officials said on Tuesday.

Madan Lal of Chak Chandu in Suchetgarh was critically injured and was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu, they said.

Lal was among 27 people injured in the accident which occurred on Sunday.

The bridge is being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) over the Devika river at Ramgarh-Koulpur.

Lal was a construction worker with the BRO, which has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh and a job to his next of kin, the officials said.

Samba District Development Commissioner Anuradha Gupta has already ordered a probe by an additional deputy commissioner into the incident and asked for a report in three days.

Gupta expressed grief over Lal's death and released an additional financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh as immediate relief to his family.

