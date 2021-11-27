Leh, Nov 27 (PTI) Thirty-two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the overall virus tally in the union territory to 21,467, officials said on Saturday.

The count of active cases stands at 243 – 224 in Leh and 19 in Kargil.

Ladakh has registered 213 Covid-related deaths -- 155 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the officials said.

They said 2,485 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday, and 32 of them were found to have contracted the disease.

The officials said 24 more coronavirus patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh, thereby taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 21,011, which is 97.87 per cent of the caseload.

