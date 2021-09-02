Leh, Sept 2 (PTI) Ladakh recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases Thursday, taking the tally to 20,567 while the active cases in the union territory went up to 71, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths – 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil – since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Five patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, thereby taking the number of recoveries to 20,289 till date.

Of the total 7 fresh cases, six were reported from Leh and one from Kargil, officials said.

A total of 2,002 sample reports in Ladakh, including 811 from Leh and 1,191 from Kargil, were found negative, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh in the last 24 hours.

Five patients were discharged Wednesday – all from Leh, they said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh went up to 71 --- 59 in Leh and 21 in Kargil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)