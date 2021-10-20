Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) Lakshmi Puja was celebrated in households across West Bengal on Wednesday.

The puja was also held with Covid protocols in community puja pandals as there is a tradition of organising Lakshmi Puja in marquees where Durga pujas are performed.

Idols of goddess Lakshmi were worshipped in households in the evening during which families offered flowers, fruits, grain, flattened rice, and sweets.

Beautiful ‘alponas' (a folk art in Bengal in which colourful motifs are done with a paste of rice and flour) resembling the footsteps of the deity were drawn on the floors and the sound of conch shells were heard from homes.

Prominent personalities, including politicians and tinsel town celebs, worshipped the goddess at their homes.

State minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who is contesting the assembly by-poll from Khardah, paid obeisance to the goddess at his residence in south Kolkata in presence of family members and friends.

"Organising Lakshmi puja has been a long-standing tradition in my family. However, we are holding it on a scaled-down mode due to the COVID-19 situation. After the puja is over, I will start my public interaction programmes," Chattopadhyay told reporters.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari tweeted "Attended several Lakshmi Puja programmes in Khejuri & Nandigram.

"Joined the prayer with fellow Sanatanis, seeking divine guidance for the departed souls, so that they find peace, as they had to leave the world untimely due to the violence in Bangladesh."

‘Sanatani' is a term often used to describe devout Hindus.

BJP state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar attended the Lakshmi Puja organised by the saffron party at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) and wished everyone on the occasion.

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay and his wife, party MLA Nayna Bandopadhyay also worshipped the goddess at their homes in the city.

"While we are following all rituals, the number of visitors - parry members and other well wishers - have been cut down due to the pandemic situation,” Bandopadhyay said.

As in previous years, Lakshmi Puja was celebrated in the households of actor Aparajita Addya, Indrani Halder and popular band singer Surajit Chatterjee but in a subdued manner.

The puja, popularly known as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, is a harvest festival celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashvin (September/October).

The full moon day is also known as 'Kojagari Purnima' as devotees stay awake till late night.

